FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth Fire Rescue assisted a person who became trapped after falling down an embankment along a steep trail early Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fall victim around 5:20 a.m. found a victim on a steep trail across from the Nobska Lighthouse suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Falmouth Fire Department.

Additional fire personnel were requested, including activation of the Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team (BCTRT) due to the victim’s location. Members of the BCTRT arrived and were able to safely coordinate the extrication of the victim, who was then transported to a nearby hospital.



