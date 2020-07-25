Falmouth graduation moved online after students exposed to coronavirus

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Falmouth High School graduation for the class of 2020 has been moved online after several students were potentially exposed to coronavirus, school officials said.

The in-person ceremony was canceled so the school plans to host a virtual ceremony to recognize students on Saturday.

The ceremony is scheduled to occur from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and can be streamed on the school’s YouTube page.

Graduates will receive their diplomas in the coming weeks.

