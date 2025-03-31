FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth High School offered support to students Monday after a crash killed a local 18-year-old man and injured two other teenagers last Friday.

The single-car crash happened at around 4 p.m. on Route 28 North in Falmouth. One of the teenagers hospitalized is a Falmouth High student, and remains in critical condition. One cross made of wood and another made of ribbon now mark the spot along the highway.

Emergency crews said the 18-year-old was driving the two other teens when the car went off the road and down an embankment.

Falmouth High School said the man killed — identified as Kayden Coombs — and the other teenager hospitalized were not students, but both had close friends at the school.

Grief counselors were scheduled to be on campus all day Monday.

“Our aim is to provide a space with trained professionals for all those in our school community, staff and students, feeling an impact from this accident… Grief and anxieties show up in unexpected ways for all of us. Our strength lies in our trust and support of one another. We are in this together,” said Falmouth High School Principal Dr. Alan Harris.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)