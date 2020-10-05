Falmouth High School goes fully remote after students attend party without social distancing

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth High School switched to full remote learning Monday after the principal says students attended a party without practicing social distancing over the weekend.

Students will learn from home while school officials investigate the extent of the party that happened in Woods Hole, Principal Mary Whalen Gans said in a letter to the community.

“Like other high schools in Massachusetts, Falmouth High School has now been impacted by the decisions of some of our students who have been officially confirmed to have attended a party this weekend,” she said.

Marching band rehearsal and athletics practices have also been canceled for Monday.

“I am profoundly disappointed that Falmouth High School students would put our school community at risk during a public health crisis, especially after all of the hard work and planning we have done to ensure that the school year would start off safe and healthy for all,” Whalen Gans continued.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)