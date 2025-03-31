FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth High School is offering support to students Monday after a crash killed a local teenager and injured two others last Friday.

The single-car crash happened at around 4 p.m. on Route 28 in Falmouth. One of the teenagers hospitalized is a Falmouth High student, and remains in critical condition.

Falmouth High School said the teenager who was killed — identified as Kayden Coombs, 18 — and the other teenager hospitalized were not students, but both had close friends at the school.

Grief counselors are scheduled to be on campus all day Monday.

“Any student can go and seek the support they specifically need,” the school said in a statement.

