Falmouth High School resumes hybrid learning after investigating party attended by students

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth High School resumed its hybrid learning model Tuesday after investigating a party that students attended over the weekend without social distancing.

All students participated in online classes Monday as school and public health officials looked into the party that took place in Woods Hole, Principal Mary Whalen Gans wrote in a letter to the community.

An investigation revealed no evidence of any COVID-19 cases associated with the party, so they decided to allow students back into school buildings on their assigned days through the hybrid learning model, Whalen Gans added.

Marching band and all athletic practices and games can also resume Tuesday.

“As we look ahead, I am hopeful that students will make responsible decisions, and strive to support us in our efforts to make Falmouth High School a safe and healthy school for all,” Whalen Gans wrote.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)