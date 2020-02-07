Falmouth homeowner displaced after company delivers oil to wrong house

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A major mess was left in the basement of a Falmouth woman’s house this week after an oil delivery driver dumped dozens of gallons of oil into the wrong home.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, has now been forced out of her home after 30 to 50 gallons of heating oil was wrongfully delivered to her home despite the fact that she does not own an oil tank.

The oil ended up spilling all over the floor and left the home temporarily uninhabitable.

Unfortunately, she was not home when the oil company made the delivery.

Environmental inspectors were called the scene to examine the effects of the hazardous spill

“To make sure, one, that it didn’t get in the groundwater, two, that it is not in the septic,” the homeowner explained.

She said many of her belongings were ruined including special keepsakes.

Now, she wants whoever is responsible to clean up the mess and pay for the damage done.

“I really need to get back to my life,” she said.

The woman said she will be staying with her mother while the house airs out.

