FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in Falmouth on Sunday.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames at the single-family home on Waquoit Highway.

Fire Chief Timothy Smith said the home suffered significant smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

