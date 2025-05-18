FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Falmouth High School senior died following a crash late Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Acapesket Road found the teen dead. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police said the car hit a tree and caught fire

Counselors will be offering students support at Falmouth High School. The crash happened on prom night.

The statement continued, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)