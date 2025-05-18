FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Falmouth High School senior has has died following a crash late Saturday night, officials announced.

Officers responding to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Acapesket Road found the teen dead. Their name has not been released.

In a statement, officials said counseling support will be available at the Falmouth High School Library from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The statement continued, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

