FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Falmouth High School senior has has died following a crash late Saturday night, officials announced.

Officers responding to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Acapesket Road found the teen dead. Their name has not been released.

In a statement, officials said counseling support will be available at the Falmouth High School Library from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The statement continued, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)