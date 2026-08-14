SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - According to police, a 19-year-old tried to grab an officer’s gun during a struggle in Seekonk.

Police were on the scene of a motorcycle crash Thursday when officers said they found out the rider had given them false information.

The man, identified as Nathaniel Cronin, 19, of Fallmouth, “Shortly thereafter […] fled from the rear of the ambulance, prompting officers to pursue on foot,” according to police.

The suspect was located nearby on Edwards Avenue.

“As officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, an altercation ensued, resulting in a struggle in the roadway. During the struggle, the suspect managed to grab an officer’s firearm and partially remove it from its holster.”

One round was discharged but no one was struck. Cronin was taken into custody and charged with 15 different offenses, including assault and battery in an attempt to disarm a police officer and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)