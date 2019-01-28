Falmouth man arrested on 3rd OUI offense in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Falmouth man accused of driving drunk through the streets of Wareham on Saturday night is facing his third OUI charge.

Officers responding to several reports of an intoxicated driver at a Mobil Gas Station on Cranberry Highway encountered 67-year-old Garry Currier standing at the pumps, according to Wareham police.

Currier, who officers said appeared drunk, was arrested after an open container of alcohol was allegedly found in his vehicle.

During the booking process, Currier was said to be found in possession of a small baggie of suspected cocaine.

He is charged with operating under the influence, 3rd offense, possession of an open container, and possession of a class B substance.

No additional information was available.

