FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Falmouth man is in critical condition after he was reportedly struck by a car on Main Street in that town on Tuesday.

Officers responded to report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle just after 5:15 p.m., at which point they discovered the male victim unconscious on the sidewalk.

He was transported to a trauma center off the Cape and is in critical condition. He suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident.

According to authorities, the operator of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

“Initial findings indicate that the male entered the roadway outside of a designated crosswalk, resulting in a head-on collision with the vehicle.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)