FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in Falmouth on Friday, officials said.

A 16-year-old told officers she was walking home from work on Shore Street around 10:36 p.m. when a man driving a black SUV asked her if she wanted a ride. She said no, but then the driver followed her on to Clinton Avenue, she told police.

The teenager then heard a car door close and the driver of the SUV tried to pull her into the car, she told police. She broke free and ran away.

The driver is described as an overweight white man with very short hair and a deep voice in his 40-50s who is about 6 feet tall and was wearing a black shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.

ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION- Friday at about 10:36p a 16-year-old female was walking home when a black SUV operator attempted to abduct her on Clinton Ave. White male, 6', overweight, 40-50 yrs old, deep voice, blk shirt, dark pants, & short balding hair. Call 774-255-4527 with any info — Falmouth Police (@Falmouth_Police) June 12, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)