FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Falmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 44-year-old man who is believed to suffer from mental health conditions, according to officials.

The department said Adam Wacholder had been reported missing from 587 Gifford Street, describing him as a white male with a height of 6’1″ and weight of 220 pounds. Wacholder was also said to have brown eyes and black/white hair.

Details on how long Wacholder has been missing or what direction he may have travelled in were not released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)