FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Barnstable man with Alzheimer’s disease.

A silver alert has been issued for Floyd E. Black, Jr., 61, who was last seen Friday walking away from a residence on Baxter Road, Falmouth police said.

He is described as a white man, standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with auburn hair and blue eyes.

Black has family in Falmouth.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Falmouth police at 774-255-4527.

