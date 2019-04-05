Falmouth police looking for ‘despondent’ man

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has gone missing.

Douglas Gold, 62, of California was last seen in the area of Surf Beach Bath House around noon on Friday.

He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, about 245 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and possibly wearing glasses.

Police say Gold may be “despondent.”

Anyone with information regarding the man’s location is asked to contact Falmouth Police at 774-255-4527.

