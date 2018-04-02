FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Falmouth are warning residents after they said a man posing as a child care worker is attempting to gain access to homes in the area.

Investigators said the suspect is pretending to be an Early Education and Care licensor or investigator to try and get into a number of houses.

Police said these workers normally will carry a state photo ID and will not use a driver’s license as identification.

They added that licensors would never make unannounced visits on Saturdays or Sundays.

Anyone who gets approached by a suspicious visitor is asked to contact the Department of Early Education and Care, as well as police.

