FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth police announced that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe.

Raaya Miller was reported missing Thursday morning after being last seen in Mashpee, according to police.

Officials announced that Miller had been found soon after alerting the public of her disappearance.

