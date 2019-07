FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth police removed a car that crashed into the water at Surf Beach early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the end of Mill Road around 1 a.m. for a car in the water.

The car was removed with a heavy duty tow truck.

The operator was transported to a hospital.

No further information has been released.

