Falmouth police searching for hit-and-run driver

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth police are turning to the public for help identifying a driver accused of hitting another car near the entrance to the Falmouth Hospital Emergency Room and driving away.

The woman, who was driving a silver crossover, possibly a Nissan, hit another vehicle on July 27.

Her vehicle will likely have damage to the rear driver’s side bumper.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Martin at 774-255-4527 with any information. Ref: 19-18707-AC

