FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl they say was last seen in Mashpee.

Raaya Miller was reported missing Thursday morning, according to police.

She is described as a white female who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has a light complexion, freckles, shoulder-length dark brown hair and light hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Falmouth police at 774-255-4527.

