Falmouth police take to social media to reunite owner with lost ashes

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Falmouth Police Department is taking to social media in an attempt to locate an urn after mourners left it behind at a popular tourist attraction.

The family gathered in the viewing area of The Knob Thursday night to spread the ashes but decided to postpone the event due to rain, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

On their way out, the family left the ashes behind in a plastic container with a blue lid and when they went back to retrieve it, it was gone.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 774-255-4527.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)