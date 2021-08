FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth residents are bracing for impact as Tropical Storm Henri makes its way toward the Bay State on Sunday.

Wild waves were crashing onto the beach as the surf picked up, moving water beyond the lifeguard stands.

At Surf Drive Beach, the wind was blowing around 50 mph, accompanied by pelting rain ahead of high tide.

9:45am Sunday: We’re less than two hours away from high tide here in Falmouth as waves crash against the rocks and splash against the sea wall here at Surf Drive Beach. Henri kicking up the surf AND that wind! #7news #Henri pic.twitter.com/d2C5JPLGLB — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) August 22, 2021

9am Sunday: Hello from Surf Drive Beach in Falmouth. Waves building and the winds picking up, the strongest we’ve seen so far. Pelting rain, too as another band approaches. #7news pic.twitter.com/QfN7JDCtGi — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) August 22, 2021

