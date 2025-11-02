FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Falmouth restaurant that staffs many workers who either came to the United States on visas during the summer to work or who have lived here for years but are originally from the island is raising money for hurricane relief.

The Flying Bridge Restaurant is raising money for those in Jamaica who have been impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

In the donation page, the restaurant wrote, “So many of our incredible Flying Bridge team members — many of whom who have been part of our family for 20 years or more — have been deeply affected by the devastation of Hurricane Melissa. Their passion, warmth, and dedication have been the heart & soul of the Flying Bridge’s success for decades, and now it’s our turn to support them.

When you dine with us, you can round up your bill or make a donation to help those impacted. We’ve also launched this SpotFund page for anyone wishing to contribute directly (with no fees!).

Every little bit makes a difference — thank you for standing with our Jamaican family.”

To donate, visit: https://spot.fund/FlyingBridgeJamaicaRelief

