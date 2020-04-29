Falmouth Road Race canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - This year’s Falmouth Road Race has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It was scheduled for Aug. 16 but the town’s Board of Selectmen voted on Monday to cancel all of the town’s special events through the end of August.

There has been no decision made on if it will be rescheduled.

Other events that got canceled include the Falmouth Fireworks on July 4 and the Barnstable County Fair from July 22 to 28.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)