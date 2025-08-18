FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The 53rd Falmouth Road Race took place Sunday.

The 7-mile race featured Olympians, Paralympians, and recreational runners.

2025 marked the fiftieth anniversary of the wheelchair division’s introduction, making it the oldest competitive wheelchair race in the country. One of this year’s competitors was there for the inaugural race in 1977.

NASA astronaut and Needham native Suni Williams was given an honorary medal ahead of the start. Williams ran the road race last year while on the International Space Station, where she spent nearly 10 months.

7News’ own Eliza Kruczynski took to the pavement in Falmouth too in support of Tommy’s Place.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)