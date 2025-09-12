FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Falmouth has been arrested and is accused of planning a school shooting.

Officials say police searched the home of Ian Fotheringham last month but did not find any illegal guns at the time. Investigators say earlier this month the teen was spotted in the woods by a school.

7NEWS sources say the 18-year-old was acting suspiciously outside of Teaticket Elementary School in early September.

Police say they found images of the Columbine school shooting on the teen’s phone and he also had a large 3D printer capable of making guns.

