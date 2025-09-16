BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Falmouth teen suspected of making school shooting threats was set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

The school district said Ian Fotheringham, 18, claimed he was preparing to shoot up a school in Falmouth, but did not specify which.

Officials said he is enrolled in the Falmouth School System but is not currently in attendance.

The school said they are taking safety precautions, including training for emergency situations, working with police officers, and utilizing security cameras.

Police searched the teenager’s home last month and did not find any illegal guns, but did find a 3D printer capable of making guns, as well as pictures of the Columbine High School shooting on his phone.

7News sources said the suspect was acting suspiciously outside of Teaticket Elementary School in early September.

