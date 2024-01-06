BOSTON (WHDH) - The restaurant collective of famed chef Barbara Lynch announced Friday that it will close three well-known Boston restaurants while selling two others.

Menton, Sportello and Drink in the Fort Point neighborhood will all be closing, effective immediately, according to the announcement from the Barbara Lynch Collective.

The Butcher Shop and Stir, both in the South End, will be sold to “former protégés” of Lynch.

The Barbara Lynch Collective said its flagship No. 9 Park on Beacon Hill will continue to operate, as will B&G Oysters in the South End and The Rudder in Gloucester.

The collective this week said it is closing and selling restaurants “because of an uncooperative landlord.”

Moving forward, Lynch said she hopes to expand on the North Shore.

