The Red Sox took the field in Ft. Myers, Fla. Monday for their first full squad spring training workout of 2023, kicking off a new season with a mix of familiar faces and newcomers on hand.

Red Sox infielder Justin Turner said the 2023 team represents “a great group of guys.”

He further discussed the message from Red Sox Manager Alex Cora, who addressed the team Monday.

“It’s more than being a baseball player,” Turner said. “It’s about being a good person, a good teammate both on the field and off the field.”

As the Red Sox wipe the slate clean from last season, they’re ushering in a new era including veteran newcomers such as Turner, Adam Duvall and Kenley Jansen.

“You have to close that book,” Jansen said of last year’s last place finish for the Red Sox in their division. “What happened last year happened last year.”

“If we can move on from that, we’re going to be very successful,” Jansen continued.

Cora said he is grateful to have veterans like Turner, Duvall and Jansen, saying the clubhouse needs an identity.

“They’ve been in situations like this with no expectations from the outside world,” he told reporters. “They know how to deal with it in the clubhouse.”

