BOSTON (WHDH) - The Patriots will take on a familiar foe in Super Bowl LX (60).

New England took down the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX (49) by a final score of 28-24.

Tom Brady led the Pats to a fourth quarter comeback. But, it was a play made by an unexpected hero that helped the Patriots bring home their fourth Lombardi Trophy.

Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson at the one yard line, a moment Pats fans will never forget.

“I was jumping up and down, doing snow angels outside. It was snowing outside. It was a huge game for us,” David Pacheco said, a Patriots fan.

“It was just pure joy and relief they made that play and won. It was one of the most incredible plays I’ve ever seen,” Brian Destoop said.

Now, the Seahawks have a top scoring defense, something that fans, including one that was too young to remember the last Super Bowl face off, say will be a challenge.

“As for the Seahawks, they have a good defense, so Drake Maye will have to be more careful,” John McDonagh said.

“Very tough defense. Offense is good with Darnold, so it’s going to be tough. We all we got. We all we need,” Pacheco said.

Based on the history between these two teams, it should be a photo finish in Santa Clara.

“It’s going to be a tough game… I think we’re in for another close Super Bowl,” Destoop said.

