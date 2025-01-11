CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members of people whose body parts were either stolen or sold from the Harvard Medical School’s morgue have appealed a ruling last year that dismissed a lawsuit they brought against the school.

The families have appealed a ruling from a Suffolk Superior Court judge who said there’s no proof administrators knew about the actions of one of the prestigious university’s employees.

The former manager of the university’s morgue is facing federal charges in connection with the allegations.

Jack Porter, a Harvard professor and husband of one of the victims, explained why he thinks the schools should be held responsible.

“They did wrong, it’s as simple as that,” he said. “Harvard can be a wonderful place but it makes a lot of mistakes too. The problem is Harvard hates to be embarrassed. This is embarrassment control.”

Arguments before Suffolk Superior Court are slated to take place on Feb. 10.

