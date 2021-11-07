BOSTON (WHDH) -

Families with ties to the Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester decorated the school’s steps with chalk Sunday in order to welcome students back Monday and give encouragement after a student was charged with assaulting the school’s principal last week.

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with assaulting Principal Patricia Lampron and another staffer, knocking Lampron unconscious. The school will now have more staff and city police officers present during the day and more training for crisis prevention.

But parents wanted to emphasize the good parts of the school, according to City Councilor-elect Erin Murphy, a former teacher at the Henderson.

“The parents reached out to say they wanted to put some joy out here for the children who are returning to school tomorrow,” Murphy said. “They don’t want that incident to define the great school that this is.”

