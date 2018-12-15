Families displaced after fire burns apartment building in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Families are without a home after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Boston Saturday night.

Fire crews responding to 168 Beacon St. say everyone was evacuated safely, but there was extensive damage inside.

Fire officials say the fire may have been gas-fed.

A man who lives in the building says he was doing laundry when he first smelled the smoke.

“I took the laundry out, took it up to put it on the bed and went in the bedroom up on the third floor and I said, ‘This smells like a fire,'” Jerry Blakeley said. “My wife, she didn’t think she smelled anything. And then, all of a sudden, we saw smoke coming. It all happened very fast.”

The fire started in an apartment on the second floor, according to fire officials.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.