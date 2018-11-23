Families displaced on Thanksgiving night as flames ripped through Lynn home

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-alarm fire ripped through a home in Lynn on Thanksgiving night, forcing multiple families to escape into the cold.

Fire officials responding to the area of 18-20 Grover St. just before 9 p.m. say the fire broke out on the third story of a residential building.

Occupants told 7News they didn’t know the home was burning until a neighbor ran over to alert them.

“Everybody got panicked,” said Elly King, who was visiting family. “We just got out. No shoes, no jacket.”

Three families made up of 17 members safely evacuated the building, according to fire officials.

The flames ripped through the roof as crews tried to contain it while dealing with the wind and bitter cold.

“It begins to cause problems with the equipment freezing up,” Fire Chief Stephen Archer said. “Obviously, you worry about the personnel in this kind of weather. You gotta rotate them through, keep them warm.”

On a day dedicated to being thankful, that’s exactly what these people were, to their neighbors and the firefighters.

“They are amazing,” Kim Heng, who was also visiting family, said. “I have to be thankful that they came and responded so quickly.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

