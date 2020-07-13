BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools is encouraging members of the community to voice their opinions on the possibility of reopening this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The school district has released several meeting dates for students, families, staff, district partners and other community members to take part in as they work toward gathering input to help develop a plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

People can sign up for a meeting by heading to bostonpublicschools.org/reopening.

Boston Public Schools has also created a survey that families are asked to take.

“The health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority,” the school district said. “All decisions are made based on current guidelines from public health officials and what is best for our community.”

School districts across the Commonwealth were told to plan for in-person learning with new safety requirements, a hybrid of in-person and remote learning, and continued remote learning for the upcoming school year.

