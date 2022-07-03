WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Some attendees said lower-key Fourth of July celebrations like Winthrop’s were a better fit for their families than larger events like Boston’s on Sunday.

Dana Griswold brought her children to see Winthrop’s fireworks as a way to avoid bustling crowds.

“I think it’s going to be really nice,” Griswold said. “The festivities in Boston tend to get really, really crowded and kind of rowdy and we have three young kids, so we decided Winthrop would be a much safer place to bring them.”

