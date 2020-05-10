Families give window visits to mothers at Weymouth assisted living center

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - While full visitations are prohibited at a Weymouth assisted living facility because of the coronavirus pandemic, family members were still able to see their mothers through windows on Mother’s Day and make important impressions, facility officials said.

Windrose at Weymouth is an Alzheimer’s assisted living community and patients have varying degrees of memory loss. But the sensations of a family visit on a special day shine through, according to Greg Anderson of property manager Northbridge Advisory Services.

“The senses are so important — laughter, music, smiles, flowers, the smell of flowers,” Anderson said. “It’s so beautiful and they still know it and we want to celebrate it today.”

