DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Families in Dracut continued to wait for answers Friday after public school officials told them this year’s high school football season may have to be canceled due to a shortage of players.

As of Thursday, the Dracut High School football team had just 17 players physically cleared to play.

“To field a varsity team safely, we must ensure that students are appropriate for the vigorous and demanding level of competition required for varsity play, have rest and relief during play, and sufficient numbers of back-up players should injuries sideline players,” school officials said in a statement this week about the situation. “To do otherwise places students at greater risk.”

While school officials consider their options, families and players have expressed frustration, holding a rally Thursday evening in hopes of saving this year’s football season.

School officials said they have been exploring all options to save the season and said they expected to announce a decision at some point on Friday.

No decision had been announced as of around 5 p.m.

As parents continue to wait, there is a community meeting already scheduled about the issue on Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dracut American Legion Post 315.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)