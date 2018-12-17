Families in need pick out Christmas gifts at Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Castle event

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Salvation Army kicked off its annual Christmas Castle event at the Boston park Plaza, where families in need to pick out Christmas gifts.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito gave a helping hand, along with hundreds of volunteers.

Families are also given food vouchers to help ensure there’s food on the table for the holidays.

“Just to feel the appreciation and how much they love coming here and getting something special,” Polito said. “We’re a community.”

