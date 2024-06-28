BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting July 9, sleeping overnight in Logan Airport will no longer be permitted, the Healey administration announced Friday.

The move comes as the administration works to open a new safety-net site, move families out of shelters, and to share the message that the state is out of shelter space.

“The administration has worked diligently in recent months to increase the number of families leaving shelter into more stable housing,” said Emergency Assistance Director Scott Rice. “With this progress, the recent opening of a new safety-net site in Norfolk and the new nine-month length of stay policy, we are now in a position to end the practice of families staying overnight in the airport. This is in the best interest of families and travelers and staff at Logan, as the airport is not an appropriate place for people to seek shelter.”

Families sleeping at Logan on the Emergency Assistance shelter waitlist will be offered transfers to the state’s new safety-net system.

“Staff on site at Logan will work with families to inform them of this new policy and their options, including helping them secure transportation to another location where they have family or another option for a safe place to stay,” the administration said in a statement.

