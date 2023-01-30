PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials are alerting parents to a rat problem at South Elementary School in Plymouth, a warning that has some parents keeping their kids home as officials work to solve the issue.

Steve Hall said he kept his third-grader home from school Monday after getting the call.

“Having rats in the cafeteria is a big one to really kind of rein in and get under control,” he said.

In a call to families, Principal Dan Harold said, “Good morning parents, it’s Mr. Harold calling. I know some of you heard that we have a small rodent issue here at South Elementary. The district contracts with a pest control company that monitors all of our schools and has been dealing with it. But we have opted to hire a company that specializes in this area.”

The town’s Department of Health is now getting involved, it’s director telling 7NEWS that exterminators will be coming in before school Tuesday morning to use a non-chemical approach to address the problem.

The process to address the issue is expected to take at least two weeks.

