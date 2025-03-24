BOSTON (WHDH) - The families of three local women who were found dead in Belize are still searching for answers.

It has been nearly a month since the women’s bodies were discovered after they traveled to the country to celebrate one of their birthdays.

The families say they have not yet received toxicology results that they were told would be available in two weeks.

The families released a statement, saying, “They deserve an honest and full investigation and we ask all of those in power in both Belize and the United States to join us in demanding answers to the true cause of this tragedy.”

Authorities in Belize say they’re investigating their deaths as possible drug overdoses.

Revere’s Mayor says he is working with Massachusetts leaders to gather more information for the families.

Wafae El Arar had just turned 26. Her family says she was a research technician at Mass. General Hospital.

23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad also graduated from Revere High School. Her family says she was awaiting orientation to become a Massachusetts State Police Trooper.

26-year-old Imane Mallah graduated from Malden High School. Her best friend says she had plans to become a nurse.

