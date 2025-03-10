REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The families of three local women who were found dead in Belize are speaking out, remembering their loved ones.

The women — all Revere High School graduates — were on a vacation to celebrate a birthday two weeks ago, when officials said they were found dead in their hotel room.

The family of 26-year-old Imane Mallah said, in part, “Imane’s excitement for life was matched only by her compassion for others, making a cherished friend and irreplaceable part of the community. She was our greatest love and we will miss her every day for the rest of our lives.”

She lived in Malden and was described as having a contagious laugh, often telling stories filled with humor and wisdom.

Kaoutar Naqqad’s family also released a statement about their loved one, who was found dead at 23.

“She was compassionate, caring, and deeply devoted to those she loved. Her heart was full of generosity, always putting others before herself and offering a listening ear, a comforting word, and unwavering support,” her family said, in part.

Naqqad was a college student who worked at a group home for troubled kids, and wanted to become a police officer. Before leaving for Belize, her mother said she prayed and told her she was afraid of flying.

The family of 26-year-old Wafae El Arar said, in part, that “her name, meaning faithfulness and loyalty, was a true reflection of who she was — honest, kind, and deeply devoted to the people she loved. Wafae was a bright mind with a passion for women’s health.”

She worked as a research technician at Massachusetts General Hospital and had just co-authored a journal article on reproductive rights. She was also an aunt, remembered for reading “Beauty and the Beast” and singing silly songs to her nice and nephew.

Authorities in Belize said they were investigating the deaths as possible drug overdoses. Friends and family, however, said that would be out of character.

The families called for a thorough and transparent investigation.

