REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The families of three women from the North Shore who were found dead at a resort in Belize last year are filing a wrongful death lawsuit after an autopsy in Massachusetts determined the women all died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Authorities in Belize initially speculated their deaths were due to drug overdoses.

The three women, all in their 20s, were found dead in their hotel room in February 2025.

Investigators said the carbon monoxide poisoning was likely caused by a faulty instant water heater, and now the families are looking to hold the resort accountable.

“The steps we are taking today are first and foremost about honoring Imane, Kaoutar, and Wafae, standing up for them in the only way we can,” said a family member of one of the women. “It is also about making sure that no other family has to go through what we are living with everyday. No one should go to vacation believing they are safe only to learn that basic protections were missing, and that those responsible are trying to skirt any kind of accountability.”

The families say they are fighting to have the case tried in Massachusetts rather than Belize so they can ensure a fair trial.

