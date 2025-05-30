WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A celebratory ceremony ended in disappointment for many families in Worcester.

Dozens of families showed up to the DCU Center on Wednesday for Worcester Technical High School’s graduation, only to find out they would not be let inside because the building was already at capacity.

Danishka Valdez traveled from Washington D.C. to watch her sister receive her diploma, only to be told she was out of luck.

“Nobody was able to see or hear anything while we were there, they also didn’t let the graduates know anything, so my sister was inside thinking we just didn’t show up and she was also very upset,” said Valdez.

The superintendent says counterfeit tickets are to blame and that the district has evidence some students were involved in creating them and handing them out.

“We hope that those responsible realize the impact they had on the school community, and for the parents and families who can never get that moment back,” said XXX.

With several more graduation ceremonies planned over the next two weeks, the superintendent is warning families only to use official tickets provided by the school.

The superintendent says each graduating senior receives a certain number of tickets so each student can have family there to cheer them on.

Valdez says she hopes those behind the counterfeit tickets think before they act.

“I understand the kids wanting to see their fellow students graduate who are upperclassmen, but for them to also think about what about when it’s your turn to graduate and your parents don’t get to see you,” said Valdez.

