Family: 19-year-old killed in Cambridge may have been shot over sneakers

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a 19-year-old shot to death in Cambridge Saturday said he may have been selling sneakers when he was killed.

Officers responding to reports of an unconscious person on Pemberton Street at 12:40 a.m. found him suffering from gunshot wounds near the Rindge baseball field, police said. The man, who was identified as Xavier Louis-Jacques, 19, of Cambridge, was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to officials.

Louis-Jacques’ family said he may have been shot while selling sneakers.

No other information was immediately released. The shooting is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)