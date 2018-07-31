Family: 2-year-old boy killed in South Boston crash lived life ‘full of love’

BOSTON (WHDH) - The funeral for a 2-year-old boy who was killed last week when a van jumped a curb in South Boston and struck his stroller will be held Friday.

Colin Thomas McGrath lived a life “full of love, laughter, and curiosity,” according to remarks posted by his family on the William F. Spencer Funeral Service website.

“Always playing, singing, dancing, and asking questions; Colin lived every minute of his brief time with us to the fullest. His laughing eyes, beautiful curls, hilarious voice, and sense of adventure will never be forgotten. His smile made everyone’s heart happy,” his obituary said.

McGrath was being pushed by his nanny as his sister walked alongside them when a chain-reaction crash near the intersection of L and East 6th streets sent the van into them. His sister was hurt but is OK.

The street, which would have normally been lined with parked cars, was empty for a scheduled street cleaning, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said last week.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans called the boy’s death “a real tragedy.”

