Family: 3 now dead after Worcester fire, all were related

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members say a third person has died following a fire that killed two people in Worcester Friday, and all the victims are part of the same family.

Fire officials have not released the names of the victims in Friday’s fire at a Jaques Avenue triple-decker, and have not confirmed the third man’s death. But Woodrow Adams Jr. said his father, Woodrow Adams Sr. died after he jumped out of a window to flee the flames, and his grandmother Edna Mae Williams and uncle Gerald “Jerry” Prince died in the blaze.

“My grandmother and my uncle didn’t make it out and my father had jumped from the third floor and ended up passing due to his injuries,” Adams Jr. said. “We are hurt, our family is distraught … All three of them were loving people.”

Adams Jr. said his grandmother was known for her generosity.

“She helped people on the streets,” Adams Jr. said. “My mother would often say to her ‘You can’t just be bringing anybody in the house,’ she’d bring them in feed them and help them out and send them on their way.”

Adams Jr. said the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming, with friends setting up a GoFundMe page, and the family is relying on each other and their faith to bear their loss.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)